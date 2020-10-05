St. Catharines Fire Department and Enbridge team up for Fire Prevention Week

To help mark Fire Prevention Week, the St. Catharines Fire Department has teamed up with Enbridge Gas to provide combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The fire department received 420 alarms late last week as part of Project Zero, a campaign providing 7,500 alarms to 35 municipal fire departments.

Partner agencies will be distributing the alarms to people in need.

In St. Catharines, those agencies are Community Care, Start Me Up Niagara, The John Howard Society, Meals on Wheels Thorold - St. Catharines, Niagara Gatekeepers, and The St. Catharines Dunlop Senior Centre.

The Ontario Fire Code requires a working smoke alarm on all storeys of a home and outside all sleeping areas.

Carbon Monoxide alarms are required outside all sleeping areas in a home with a potential source of carbon monoxide, including an attached garage.