St. Catharines fire fighters rescue teens from ice shelf

St. Catharines Fire officials are putting out a warning after rescuing two teenagers who ventured onto the ice this weekend.

Fire crews were called out Sunday evening after the pair decided to walk out onto an ice shelf at the end of Geneva Street.

One of the teenagers broke through the ice, plunging into the frigid water while the second teenager was able to stay on the ice but could not help their friend.

Firefighters secured themselves to the shore and rescued the duo.

Niagara is expecting some double digit temperatures this week, causing most ice build ups to melt.

Deputy Fire Chief Dave Upper reminds residents "...no ice is safe ice, especially during this time of year."