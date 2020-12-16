St. Catharines Fire launches online holiday fire safety initiatives

The St. Catharines Fire Department is encouraging residents to get involved as they put out a few holiday fire safety reminders.

Residents can go to EngageSTC.ca to try out a Spot Sparky guessing game from December 16th to Christmas Eve.

People are also encouraged to snap a picture of themselves in their 'ugly' Christmas sweater with a fire safety item for a chance to win one of three prize packs.

Cooking remains the number one cause of fires at this time of year.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer Len Papp explains inattention plays a key factor.

"When you're cooking, stay in the kitchen while you're cooking. Look while you cook. Never leave your stove unattended. Also, what we find in November, December, and January is that smoking fires are the second leading cause of fires during the holidays."

He also reminds anyone who may have put the tree up a bit early this year to keep it watered so it doesn't become a fire hazard.