St. Catharines Fire launching Alarmed For Life program

If you live in St. Catharines, don't be surprised if firefighters come knocking at your door next week.

The fire department is launching the Alarmed for Life program on Monday, delivering fire safety packages.

In the past, firefighters have asked residents if they can come inside to test or install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, but because of COVID-19 that will not be happening this year.

All interactions will happen outside and physical distancing will be maintained.

Fire Chief Jeff McCormick says the leading causes of home fires in the Garden City are unattended cooking, discarded smoking materials, and electrical fires.