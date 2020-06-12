St. Catharines Fire launching Alarmed For Life program
If you live in St. Catharines, don't be surprised if firefighters come knocking at your door next week.
The fire department is launching the Alarmed for Life program on Monday, delivering fire safety packages.
In the past, firefighters have asked residents if they can come inside to test or install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, but because of COVID-19 that will not be happening this year.
All interactions will happen outside and physical distancing will be maintained.
Fire Chief Jeff McCormick says the leading causes of home fires in the Garden City are unattended cooking, discarded smoking materials, and electrical fires.
-
DOG TALK - JUNE 15THDave McMahon is joined by Barbara Lee & Dr. Karrie Evers of the Niagara Canine Conditioning Centre in St Catharines. Dave, Karrie and Barbara will talk about the variety of therapies provided for dogs at the centre.
-
Matt Harris, St Catharines City CouncillorIn the last 10 days, St. Catharines Fire has conducted 5 rescue operations.
-
Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley on moving to Stage TwoOn Friday, Niagara will be entering stage two of Ontario's reopening plan.