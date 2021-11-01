St. Catharines Fire marking carbon monoxide awareness week

St. Catharines fire officials are marking Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week by asking residents to ensure alarms are in working order.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is known as the silent killer because it has no taste or smell and is otherwise undetectable without a carbon monoxide alarm.

Exposure to CO causes flu-like symptoms such as headaches, nausea, dizziness as well as confusion, drowsiness, loss of consciousness and ultimately death. In Ontario 65 per cent of CO-related deaths occur in the home.

“Carbon monoxide truly is the silent killer, you can’t see it, you can’t smell it. Working alarms are the sentry that guards your family against the threat, but for them to do the job they need to be installed properly and in working order,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dave Upper, adding, “this week is the perfect time to check the batteries in alarms, ensure they are properly installed, and that they have not expired.”

Ontario law requires property owners to install carbon monoxide alarms in the sleeping areas of homes that have wood burning fireplaces, attached garages or fuel-burning appliances, such as gas furnaces, gas stoves or gas water heaters.

The law also applies to residential homes with multiple dwellings, low-rise and high-rise buildings and requires carbon monoxide alarms in various areas of the buildings, including residential units near service rooms with fuel-burning appliances and units adjacent to parking garages.