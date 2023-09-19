St. Catharines Fire now taking calls and dispatching for Quinte West

St. Catharines Fire will now field emergency calls for an area near Belleville.

Starting this week, St. Catharines Fire Services will take over emergency call and dispatch services for Quinte West Fire and Emergency Services.

Fire Chief Dave Upper says they are honoured to add Quinte West to a growing list of dispatch partners, saying they are looking to add more before the end of the year.

“We are honoured to be the dispatch provider and to be able to offer our professional services to the City of Quinte West.” said St. Catharines Fire Chief Dave Upper. “The City of Quinte West is one of several new partners we plan to onboard before the end of the year.”

St. Catharines Fire already provides emergency dispatch services to eight other communities in Niagara region, as well as Haldimand and Norfolk Counties.

"Our dedicated team of first responders is always ready to serve, and this new dispatch service will help us respond even more effectively and efficiently in emergency situations,” added Quinte West Fire Chief John Whelan. “We look forward to working closely with St. Catharines Fire Services to ensure the highest level of service for our residents.”