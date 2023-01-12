St. Catharines Fire now under control and residents will know by 4:30 p.m. if they can return home

A fire at a hazardous material company in St. Catharines is now under control, but an evacuation of the area remains in place.

Emergency officials were called out to the Ssonix Products facility at 20 Keefer Rd. at 6:30 a.m. today following explosions and a massive fire at the building.

Residents could feel the explosions from kilometres away.

Fire Chief Dave Upper says while the fire is under control, there is still a risk to the public.

He says the fire has moved into the eastern side of an adjacent building, which has contents burning inside and has experienced a partial collapse, which has made putting out the fire challenging.

" There is a chemical that we are looking to take care of that's called 'Parasitic', and that is a bit of a concern, because if it gets heated up, it is toxic and can explode."

Hundreds of residents have been evacuated from their homes in the Port Weller area.

Other residents living near the chemical fire on Keefer Rd. are sheltering in place with doors and windows closed.

Upper says they will let residents know at 4:30 p.m. today if they can return home tonight.

Mayor Mat Siscoe says the city and the Red Cross is looking at places for displaced residents to stay tonight if they are unable to return home.

"We are making contingency plans in case that's required. The Niagara Region through the social services department along with the Red Cross is reaching out to hotels in the area to identify any rooms that may be available for us to be able to put residents up if necessary. We will have that determination made by about 4:30 today."

One man, who was working inside the building at the time, suffered serious burns and is being cared for at St. Catharines hospital.

Evacuated residents are welcome to stay with friends and family, or go to a shelter that has been set up at the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre, at 425 Carlton St.

Food and showers are available at the facility, and the Niagara SPCA is there to help residents who are displaced care for their pets.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is on scene to begin their investigation and Ministry officials are continuing to monitor air quality.