St. Catharines Fire warning residents of two scams

St. Catharines Fire Services say there are two scams, involving people pretending to be from the fire department, going around.

Officials are urging residents to be cautious after reports of people going door-to-door claiming they are from the fire department and asking to inspect the homes' smoke alarms.

The person tries to sell the homeowner smoke alarms and inspection services.

St. Catharines Fire members will always be in uniform, with city ID, and money is not accepted by firefighters to pay for alarms.

The other scam, involves phone calls from a person claiming to be from St. Catharines Fire seeking donations.

St. Catharines Fire Services never requests or accepts donations via phone call.

Residents believing fraudulent or illegal activity is taking place should call police to report the activity.