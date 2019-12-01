St. Catharines firefighters battle elements, quickly put out garage fire
Despite the horrendous conditions, St. Catharines firefighters made quick work of a garage fire on Mountain Street.
Deputy Fire Chief Dave Upper says the crews were able to quickly knock down the fast growing fire at 26 Mountain Street after getting the call just before 10:15 a.m.
No injuries are being reported.
An early estimate pegs to damage to the garage and the contents inside at $125,000.
