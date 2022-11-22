St. Catharines firefighters look for sponsors to help host FireFit competition

The St. Catharines Fire Fighter Combat team is looking for sponsors as they look to host a FireFit competition again next year.

St. Catharines hosted the Southern Ontario Regional Firefit event last June at the Seymour Hannah Sportsplex and welcomed over 200 fire fighters to the city.

The group is looking to host two more regional events so they can bid to host the Canadian National Championships.

The team says they have not yet been able to secure any of the $20,000 in sponsorship needed to cover the costs to operate the competition next year.

To donate contact:

Corey Miller - coreydavidmiller@gmail.com or call 289-241-7379

Darryl Amos - darrylamos89@gmail.com or call 289-686-6257