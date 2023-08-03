St. Catharines Firefighters Memorial coming together but more fundraising needed

It's coming together.

Contractors have begun work on the St. Catharines Firefighters Memorial.

It will honour local firefighters who died in the line of duty.

The memorial will be located in a downtown parkette at Race, Carlisle and McGuire streets.

Click HERE to listen to Chair Barry Katzman on The Drive.

The cost is being paid for entirely from private donations from individuals, businesses and organizations, with a fundraising goal of $500,000.

So far, $360,000 has been raised.

Visit https://cityofstcatharines.akaraisin.com/ui/FirefightersMemorial to make a donation.