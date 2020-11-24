St. Catharines firefighters release 2021 calendar in support of Pathstone Foundation

Some St. Catharines firefighters are once again be putting out a charity calendar just in time for the holidays.

The St. Catharines Combat Team will be selling 2021 calendars in support of the Pathstone Foundation this year.

The calendars will be sold for $10 at two Herc's Nutrition locations in St. Catharines (Bunting and Martindale) or online through the Pathstone Foundation website.

The annual fundraiser caused a stir last year after the initiative was swept up in an internal complaint about a different calendar.

A city employee complained about a calendar depicting partially undressed women at a municipal facility and the firefighters' calendar was help up as an example of a double standard.

A decision was made barring the firefighters from using any city resources, including uniforms or equipment, in the photos if they chose to strip down.

Last year's calendar raised $10,000 for Pathstone.