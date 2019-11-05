St. Catharines firefighters release charity calendar

Some St. Catharines firefighters are striking a pose to raise money for a good cause.

The St. Catharines Fire Department Combat Team are selling their 2020 calendars in support of Pathstone Mental Health.

Firefighters will be selling the $10 calendars at the LuLu Lemon pop up store at the Pen Centre on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. leading up to Christmas.

Calendars will also be available at Herc's Nutrition on Bunting and Martindale Road and Proactive Centre and Claraderma on Bunting.