St. Catharines florist raising awareness about mental health while giving out free flowers Saturday

A downtown St. Catharines flower shop is trying to raise awareness about mental health by giving away free bouquets.

Adam's Flora, on St. Paul Street, has teamed up with Paula Iannello, a Desjardins Insurance Agent and Wild-Maple Village to host the event tomorrow.

Flowers will be handed out starting at 11 a.m.

"As we both struggle with mental illness we felt this idea really hit close to home."

Wild-Maple Village will be providing Talk-Therapy to people suffering from depression, anxiety and grief at no cost.

"If you're suffering from any form of Mental illness, please reach out, you are not alone!"