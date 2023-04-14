St. Catharines florist raising awareness about mental health while giving out free flowers Saturday
A downtown St. Catharines flower shop is trying to raise awareness about mental health by giving away free bouquets.
Adam's Flora, on St. Paul Street, has teamed up with Paula Iannello, a Desjardins Insurance Agent and Wild-Maple Village to host the event tomorrow.
Flowers will be handed out starting at 11 a.m.
"As we both struggle with mental illness we felt this idea really hit close to home."
Wild-Maple Village will be providing Talk-Therapy to people suffering from depression, anxiety and grief at no cost.
"If you're suffering from any form of Mental illness, please reach out, you are not alone!"
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS (APR 15, 2023)
This week, we're off to northern Virginia for a driving trip that includes Alexandria and Richmond and features visits to the apothecary shop where Martha Washington ordered her castor oil, to a Freedom Museum dedicated to telling the story of the thousands of enslaved people who built the south. We'll visit great restaurants, stay in fab hotels and explore some fascinating museums along the way.
-
Searching For Solutions with Walter Sendzik - Episode #1
Lloyd Smith, CEO of FirstOntario and Sunil Bahadoorsing - CEO of Penterra Group - who partnered with Bethleham Housing in Niagara to build a social housing complex - 127 units - with a unique model that included private and public partnerships.. It’s a solution - one that needs to be amplified.
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode #126
A conversation with Jennifer Fisk about mental health and violence.