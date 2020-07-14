St. Catharines follows in Fort Erie's footsteps and restricts who can go to the beach

St. Catharines city council grappling with an issue that has plagued many lakeside regions during the pandemic, how to control crowds of people?

Council discussing crowded beaches and overflow parking that has been clogging streets around the beaches.

In the end, councillors opting to pass a motion limiting beach access to Niagara residents only.

Mayor Walter Sendzik says security will be at the city's three beaches starting this weekend and beach goers 18 and older, will be asked to show proof of Niagara residency.