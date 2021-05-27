St. Catharines gets new inclusive crosswalk

Downtown St. Catharines is a little more colourful thanks to the addition of a new crosswalk.

The crosswalk on St. Paul Street between Mahtay Cafe and the FirstOntario Perfoming Arts Centre features the rainbow colours of the pride flag, a black and brown chevron recognizing queer and transgender members of the Black, Indigenous, and people of colour communities, a pink and blue chevron for the transgender community, and a purple and white chevron to pay homage the Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabe territory and Two Row Wampum agreement.

City council approved up to $7,000 to install the crosswalk back in July of last year.

The original motion from Councillor Greg Miller was unanimously approved in 2019.

The crosswalk was installed just in time for Niagara's Pride Week kicking off next week.

Pride Month is celebrated in June.