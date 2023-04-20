St. Catharines gets ready to mark Earth Day this weekend

St. Catharines has a number of events residents can participate in to mark Earth Day this weekend.

The city has partnered with Links for Greener Learning to hold its annual Earth Day event on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Market Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids in kindergarten through grade eight will join in the hands-on activities and demonstrations.

Participants from the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, Heartland Forest, Master Gardeners of Niagara, Sassafrass Farms, Backyard Universe, Ontario Power Generation, and more will be on hand.

Residents can pick up a free pack of locally sourced pollinator seeds during regular hours from St. Catharines Farmers Market on Saturday, April 22 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Some neighbourhood clean ups will also take place with the city picking up trash bags. Click here for more details.

On Saturday, April 22nd, you can join the Friends of Malcolmson Eco-Park beginning at 9 a.m. for a day of planting and clean-up.

"Dress for the weather, bring work gloves, hand tools, water and snacks."