St. Catharines gets set to reopen Seymour-Hannah

St. Catharines is reopening the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre this weekend.

The arena, which has been closed for months due to the pandemic will reopen Saturday, August 22nd.

There will be some changes though as ehanced safety protocols and procedures will be put into play.

No more than 25 participants allowed on any individual ice pad to ensure physical distancing can be maintained.

Spectator areas, benches and change rooms will also not be available.

Visitors will be required to wear masks in off-ice areas.

Participants are asked to arrive dressed to skate, although chairs will be set up adjacent to ice areas for participants to put on their skates. Users should arrive 15 minutes before their ice time, and gather in the parking lot.

When all participants are present staff will escort them into the facility at the front doors, as indicated by onsite signage.

This applies to both ice rentals and public skates.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection efforts will take place between groups of users.

Arena hours remain unchanged from pre-COVID-19 hours, with the facility open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.

Public skates will be available from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, beginning Aug. 24.

Public skate participants will be required to register, on a first come first serve basis, via an online form at stcatharines.ca/PublicSkating.

The City will host several free public skates to welcome the public back to the ice this Saturday, Aug. 22 on a first come first serve basis. The free public skates will take place on rinks one and three from 2:30 p.m.to 3:30 p.m. and on rinks two and four from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is not offered for these free public skates.

The City has been working with established user groups through its Ice Allocation Policy to allocate seasonal ice needs. Those wishing to book ice can check availability through

the eplay portal at stcatharines.ca/eplay by selecting ‘Ice; activities’ in the function field under the facilities tab.

After reviewing availability email ice@stcatharines.ca with the desired timeslot and contact information including phone number for staff to follow up.

Ice availability is offered on a first come first serve basis. At this time, ice is not being allocated past Oct. 31.