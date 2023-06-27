St. Catharines giving away 300 free life jackets

St. Catharines will be giving away 300 life jackets free to residents in need.

'The Save A Life: PFD Give-A-Way' program is made possible by a grant from Hydro One.

Residents can reserve PFDs in various sizes starting tomorrow afternoon at 5 p.m.

Once all PFDs have been reserved, no additional devices will be available.

“Recognizing the love St. Catharines residents have for spending time around water, the City is taking this opportunity to enhance water safety knowledge and promote responsible practices,” says Jennifer Green, aquatics supervisor. “The City is committed to educating the public on the importance of wearing properly fitted PFDs and life jackets while engaging in water-related activities.”

Each person will be required to attend an in-person fitting to ensure the PFD is the proper size.

The fitting date is Thursday, June 29, 2023, between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Drowning and injury prevention pamphlets will be available, and City lifeguards will be present to demonstrate the correct way of wearing a PFD.

To reserve a PFD, please visit stcatharines.ca/PFDGiveaway.