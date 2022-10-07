St. Catharines giving away trees in fall giveaway but you need to reserve online

St. Catharines is giving away trees to residents.

This year’s fall tree giveaway will once again require residents to reserve their trees online in advance of the event.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 8 a.m., residents can visit stcatharines.ca/TreeGiveaway to request a tree.

Available trees for the fall giveaway include Black Cherry, Sassafras, Balsam Fir, or Tulip.

“We set an ambitious goal of doubling our urban tree canopy to 30 per cent by the year 2030,” said Ilyse Norton, development horticultural technician. “The community’s interest in and enthusiasm for this event solidifies our path towards reaching this goal.”

400 trees are available on a first-come, first-serve basis through online orders, with the trees to be picked up during designated pickup times on Oct. 22, at SeymourHannah Sports and Entertainment Centre.

Those successfully requesting a tree will receive a follow-up email with pickup instructions and a specific timeslot between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

New this year, successful registrants will also receive a QR code as part of their confirmation email.

To receive a free tree, residents must agree to plant and maintain the tree on private property in St. Catharines, ideally in their own yards. Trees cannot be planted on boulevards, along streets or in City parks. Proof of St. Catharines residency is required.