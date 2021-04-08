St. Catharines' GM plant impacted by global chip shortage

Over 200 GM workers in St. Catharines will have to be laid off following a computer chip shortage.

General Motors plants in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico are temporarily slowing production at several plants due to the ongoing shortage.

Chairperson of GM Unit Local 199 Unifor at General Motors in St. Catharines, Tim McKinnon tells CKTB News the semiconductor computer chips are used for power steering, braking systems, and controls the entertainment centre.

He says the cause of the shortage started with a fire and earthquake in Japan.

Some plants will only be closed for a week while others may be closed for the foreseeable future.

Those plants have already been idled due to the parts disruption.

The automaker expects the shortage will reduce its profit by nearly two-billion dollars this year.

A company update was issued today, here is a portion of it: