St. Catharines grandmother wins $250k after scratching ticket on her late mother's birthday

A St. Catharines grandmother is celebrating after winning a $250,000 top prize while playing a lottery game.

Vivien Beale, a regular lottery player since 1995, won while playing one of her favourite games, INSTANT CROSSWORD.

This is her first big win.

Beale, who works in human resources, said she discovered her win while at home taking a break.

She was matching the words on her ticket and counted 10. “I figured I had made a mistake somewhere,” she recalled. “I grabbed my phone and scanned the ticket and saw Big Winner $250,000.”

She says she ran to her husband to share the good news. “He told me to stop messing around, so I showed him my phone. He was elated!” she said.

“I scratched the ticket on what would have been my mom’s birthday. This win feels like a hug from her from beyond. I’m so thankful.”

In addition to investing for retirement, Beale is planning a family getaway and a vacation with her husband. She wants to share her win with her family so that they can enjoy it with her.

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Scott Street in St. Catharines.