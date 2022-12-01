St. Catharines grandpa plans to go on a trip with lotto win

Harry Jeffery of St. Catharines is $50,000 richer after winning the top prize with INSTANT QUEST FOR GOLD CROSSWORD.

He says when he checked his ticket at the store, the retailer told him he won big.

"We were the only ones in the store. The lottery terminal shut down and I didn't know what was going on," he said.

The grandfather, told his daughter about his windfall. "She thought I was pulling her leg!" he laughed.

He plans to take a trip with his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart on Queenston Street in St. Catharines.