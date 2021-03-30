St. Catharines great grandmother plans to adopt cat, travel and get a new car after winning $400,000

A St. Catharines great grandmother has won $400,000 and winning $100,000 5 years ago.

Kathleen Sladek lived out a ‘Price is Right’ dream at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, dropping a chip on a real PLINKO Board to win $400,000 with the new $5 INSTANT PLINKO.

This isn't the first time Sladek has had lottery luck.

“I won $100,000 with ENCORE (PICK 3) in February of 2016,” she smiled. “I like playing the new INSTANT games too, so that’s how I ended up playing PLINKO!” “When I heard I won $400,000 – the news went straight to my feet. My legs were shaking – it felt so euphoric. I never thought this would happen to me.”

She plans to adopt a 'cuddly, mature' cat from the humane society, so she can give it a wonderful life.

She also wants to share with family, buy a new car, and take a trip to Las Vegas when it’s safe to travel.

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Scott Street in St. Catharines.

