St. Catharines great grandmother plans to adopt cat, travel and get a new car after winning $400,000
A St. Catharines great grandmother has won $400,000 and winning $100,000 5 years ago.
Kathleen Sladek lived out a ‘Price is Right’ dream at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, dropping a chip on a real PLINKO Board to win $400,000 with the new $5 INSTANT PLINKO.
This isn't the first time Sladek has had lottery luck.
“I won $100,000 with ENCORE (PICK 3) in February of 2016,” she smiled. “I like playing the new INSTANT games too, so that’s how I ended up playing PLINKO!”
“When I heard I won $400,000 – the news went straight to my feet. My legs were shaking – it felt so euphoric. I never thought this would happen to me.”
She plans to adopt a 'cuddly, mature' cat from the humane society, so she can give it a wonderful life.
She also wants to share with family, buy a new car, and take a trip to Las Vegas when it’s safe to travel.
The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Scott Street in St. Catharines.
-
