St. Catharines gym owner says proof of vax program is going 'surprisingly well'

A St. Catharines gym owner says the new vaccine certificate program is going 'surprisingly well.'

John Fulton, owner of Fulton Fitness tells CKTB they shut off all gym keys on Wednesday to access the facility, so each member can show proof of vaccination to reactive their key. The gym has also created a webpage for members to upload their information.

Ontario's proof of vaccine program kicked in on Wednesday requiring people who are accessing gyms, indoor restaurants, casinos, movie theatres, and other non-essential businesses to show their vaccine receipt and a piece of government issued ID.

Fulton says about 5% of his clients are not vaccinated, and the others are now scrambling to get a vaccine.

"We have to stop billing, there's some loss of income."

He says about says he's talked to other gym owners who are in worse shape with 75% of their clients unvaccinated.

Fulton says the vaccine program overall is working and even some clients who are extremely vaccine-hesitant are now considering getting the shot.

Fulton's business is down 80% from pre-pandemic levels with the loss of students and downtown workers going to the gym.

He says the silverlining is that they have been able to undergo renovations on the Jame Street building.

https://fulton.ca/membership/