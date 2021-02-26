St. Catharines hair salon now closed after order from public health

Niagara Region Public Health has ordered a St. Catharines salon to close its doors.

A letter has been sent to owner, Alicia Hirter, telling her to immediately close the doors of Chrome Artistic Barber Shop on Lake Street, and only reopen when authorized to do so by public health.

"On Thursday, Feb. 25, Niagara Region served Chrome Artistic Barbering in the City of St. Catharines with an order under Section 22 of the Health Promotion and Protection Act with several requirements to protect the health and safety public including placarding their premises, reinforcing the requirement that they be closed at this time, and submitting a detailed plan for safety measures for when they reopen. This action recognizes the significant risk to public health posed by the continued spread of COVID-19, and the seriousness that Niagara Region takes in protecting our residents. Everyone in Niagara should continue to practice measures that reduce the spread of infection, including following the provincial regulations put in place to protect our community." Niagara Public Health

Bylaw enforcement delivered the notice to the salon, which has remained open during the region's lockdown operating as a 'production and film studio.'

Hirter says in a GoFundMe account - set up to raise money to launch legal action against local media- that she is a patriot, who found a way to survive as a proud small business owner during the “declared pandemic”.

The fund has raised $1400 of the $150,000 goal.