St. Catharines hands out volunteer awards

St. Catharines has thanked some of its hardest working volunteers with awards.

The City marked Volunteer Week with its annual Volunteer Recognition Awards at a small in-person event.

Enzo DeDivitiis was named co-recipient of the 2022 Mayor’s Volunteer of the Year Award for his extensive LGBTQ2+ activism.

The Mayor’s Volunteer of the Year award is presented to an individual who represents volunteerism at its finest level.

DeDivitiis co-founded Pride Niagara 2010 and is currently serving as chairperson of the organization that celebrates Niagara Region's LGBTQ2+ community and its supporters.

DeDivitiis also serves on the City’s LGBTQ2+ Advisory Committee.

Christine Cook was also recognized as a co-recipient of the 2022 Mayor’s Volunteer of the Year Award for her work with Start Me Up Niagara.

Cook has been involved with the organization since its inception, volunteering in a variety of roles.

The Margaret and Robin MacLennan Youth Volunteer of the Year Award was also presented.

The annual award recognizes a youth who has displayed and demonstrated principles and actions that help to create a healthier and more connected community.

This year’s Youth Volunteer of the Year Award recipient is 10 year old Emma Sajur, who has organized multiple food drives and facilitated ways for her peers to stay close while social distancing during the pandemic.

“We have an exceptional group of volunteers and good neighbours to honour this year, and I want to congratulate and thank them all for their contributions to our community,” said Mayor Walter Sendzik. “With the opportunity to thank them each in person, I was proud to see that compassion, empathy and inclusivity are abundant in our city.”

A complete list of recipients can be found here.