St. Catharines has a new Deputy Fire Chief.

Trevor Parker joins existing Deputy Chief Andrea DeJong who started with St. Catharines Fire Services in August 2021.

Parker started with St. Catharines Fire back in 2002 working his way through the ranks from Captain to Assistant Platoon Chief.

“I am humbled by the tremendous support I have received from my colleagues in the fire department and City staff since the announcement that I would be taking on this exciting opportunity,” said Parker. “I would like to thank Mayor Sendzik, Council, and Chief Upper for their confidence entrusting me in this position.”

DeJong continues to run the fire prevention and communications divisions, while Parker will oversee the fire suppression and training divisions.