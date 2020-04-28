St. Catharines has banned the sale and use of fireworks as pandemic continues

The city of St. Catharines is banning the sale of of consumer and commercial fireworks as the pandemic continues.

St. Catharines Fire Services is temporarily suspending issuance of consumer firework sales permits and display firework permits.

City officials says the move will help by reducing public gatherings, reducing opportunities to create a fire and will also follow provincial directives to discontinue non-essential services.



Permits will not be issued while the province and the City of St. Catharines are in a state of emergency.

This means consumers will not be able to purchase fireworks in the municipality, as the City’s fireworks bylaw only allows licensed businesses with a permit to sell them.

It will be re-evaluated when the emergency orders are lifted.

"We know that this is a tradition for some people during the holidays, but it is important that we do our part to reduce gatherings and to also minimize unnecessary calls for service for the fire department,” said Fire Chief Jeff McCormick. “From a fire safety perspective, we strongly recommend that residents do not set off fireworks during the Victoria Day holiday.”

You can report the unsafe use of fireworks or vendors selling fireworks to St. Catharines Fire Services at 905.684.4311. For emergencies, call 9-1-1.