St. Catharines high school closes until new year due to COVID cases

A St. Catharines high school is closing until the new year following an outbreak of COVID-19.

Niagara Region Public Health has advised the District School Board of Niagara that students at Eden High School will temporarily be dismissed from December 15th to December 23rd.

The winter break begins on the 24th.

This dismissal stems from a current outbreak at the school.

Students and staff who were identified as close contacts have already received a letter Niagara Region Public Health with instructions for self-isolation and recommended testing.

Although students are not physically at the school, their learning will continue.

Eden says it will move to online learning for the rest of December.

Students in need of technology will be supported by the school.

Eden will open for in-person learning on January 10, 2022.

There are only two active cases confirmed at Eden on the DSBN's website.

During the closure, custodians will be deep cleaning the entire school.