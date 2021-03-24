St. Catharines high school student to represent Canada at international science and engineering fair
A St. Catharines high school student has been selected to take part in a prestigious international science and engineering fair.
Dheiksha Jayasankar is one of 8 Canadian students chosen to represent the country at the virtual 2021 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair from May 16th to 21st.
The team was selected based on outstanding creativity, scientific inquiry, and communication skill in developing a STEM project.
Jayasankar's project involves Identification of Antimicrobials for Topical Use in Annona muricata.
