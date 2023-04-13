St. Catharines high school students perform Shakespeare

High school students in St. Catharines are opening a Shakespeare production tonight.

Students at Laura Secord Secondary are performing a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Click HERE to listen to Tracey Thorpe discuss the production on Niagara in the Morning.

The performance opens tonight at 7 p.m. and runs until Saturday at Laura Secord Secondary.

Tickets are $10 at the door or $5 for students and seniors.

Tickets are also available online at https://sites.google.com/dsbn.org/msnd/home