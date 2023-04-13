St. Catharines high school teacher charged with sexual assault

A teacher at a high school in St. Catharines is facing sexual assault charges.

Police say they were called to Governor Simcoe Secondary School back in January regarding an alleged sexual assault involving a teacher.

A student reported they had been inappropriately touched by a teacher.

46-year-old David Michael Cockburn of St. Catharines was arrested earlier today and charged with Sexual Assault and Sexual Exploitation.

Police say the investigation has led detectives to suspect there may be additional victims.

Cockburn is being held for a bail hearing scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009504.