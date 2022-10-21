St. Catharines high school teacher facing sexual assault charges

A teacher from St. Catharines Collegiate is facing sexual assault charges.

Niagara Regional Police say 53 year old Lorne John Gocking was arrested Tuesday in Calgary after a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued back in August.

Gocking is facing four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.

Detectives say all the charges relate to one victim and at this point they have no information that indicates that there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009167.