St. Catharines holding fair to recruit new members for its advisory committees and task forces

St. Catharines is holding an Advisory Committee and Task Force Recruitment Fair next week as it looks for new members.

The fair will be held on Wednesday, April 5th, from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre.

Residents can ask questions and learn more about advisory committees, task forces, and the recruitment process.

The City has nine advisory committees covering issues such as accessibility, anti-racism, arts and culture, heritage, LGBTQ2+, older adults and recreation.

There are seven task forces overseeing city initiatives including the clean city, 2029 historic Welland Canals, Fallen Firefighters Memorial, and Neil Peart Commemorative.

Committee and task force recruitment is open now. Residents are encouraged to apply before applications close on April 21 at noon.

Interested residents can also learn more about opportunities and apply by visiting stcatharines.ca/Committees.