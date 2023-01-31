St. Catharines holding public meeting on future of Ontario Street

St. Catharines is looking for input on the future of one of its main roads.

The city is set to hold a public meeting on February 7th to launch a land-use study of the Ontario Street corridor from the QEW in the north to Welland Avenue in the south.

The stretch of land includes the highly talked about former GM lands along with residential and commercial areas.

The open house is scheduled for February 7th at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Ontario Street.

For more information or to submit thoughts and question before the event visit engagestc.ca/ontariostreetstudy

Councillor Caleb Ratzlaff also confirming that the owners of the former GM lands have obtained a permit to tear down the remaining structures.

Click HERE to listen to Tim Denis discuss the open house with Councillor Ratzlaff.