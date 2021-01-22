St. Catharines homeowner finds man shot looking for shelter

Quite the scare for a St. Catharines homeowner after what they thought was a break-in was a man seeking shelter after being shot.

It happened today in the area of Haight Street and Disher Street when the resident called police to report a break-in.

Further investigation revealed, the man was seeking shelter as he had gunshot wounds and asked the homeowner to call 911.

The 45 year old male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains on going by detectives.

There is no threat to the public as detectives have investigative reasons to believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009964.