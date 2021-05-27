St. Catharines hospital getting new MRI thanks to community support

Niagara's hospitals will be getting a third MRI machine thanks to incredible support from the community.

The Niagara Health Foundation campaign to raise enough money for the diagonostic tool was supported by Tom Rankin, who put out a community-wide call-to-action.

The response was almost immediate, with $2,800,000 raised in just over two months.

Donations poured in from individuals, families, and businesses. "We're extremely thankful for the hundreds of donations we received ranging from $5 to $1,000,000." Niagara Health Foundation Interim President and CEO Andrea Scott says. "Every donation pushed us closer to our goal of $2,800,000, and it showed that the community was once again here for Niagara Health and here for each other."

Tom Rankin adds, "As a lifelong resident of this community, I've always known we have some incredible residents and businesses, and the amazing response to bring a new MRI to Niagara has reinforced that. Once again, we've proven that together we can make a difference."

Currently, Niagara residents needing an MRI scan wait 27 percent longer than the provincial average.

The new machine will be installed at the St. Catharines hospital. Updates will be posted on the Foundation's website.