St. Catharines hospital recognized for decreasing unnecessary blood transfusions

The St. Catharines hospital as been recognized as a "Using Blood Wisely" hospital.

The recognition is part of a campaign by Choosing Wisely Canada and Canadian Blood Services.

It is a campaign that challenges hospitals to decrease unnecessary red blood cell transfusions.

St. Catharines joins the Welland and Niagara Falls hospitals in reaching the benchmark.

The three Niagara Health sites are among 78 Canadian hospitals and health authorities to earn this important recognition.

Sonali Kohli, Niagara Health Vice-President of Diagnostics and Chief Information Officer says, "We are proud to be among a select group of hospitals making a significant difference to patients, donors and Canada's blood supply. This is an example of the extraordinary caring Niagara Health provides to our community."

