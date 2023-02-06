St. Catharines hosting Ontario Street meeting Tuesday night

St. Catharines is hosting a public meeting tomorrow night as it starts to map out plans for the future of Ontario Street.

The City is launching a land-use study of the Ontario Street corridor from the QEW in the north to Welland Avenue in the south, leading into the downtown core.

A public open house will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7th, at the Holiday Inn and Suites St. Catharines Conference Centre, in the Merlot Room. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with a presentation at 7, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Councillor Robin McPherson tells CKTB's Karl Dockstader that it's an exciting project.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for the city, the residents, everybody to reimagine it and look at what will make sense for the community."

Ontario Street has seen major changes since the GM plant on Ontario Street closed.

Most of the existing buildings on the property have now been removed with acres of rubble remaining.

