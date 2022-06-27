St. Catharines hosts FireFit competition
St Catharines was host to the FireFit competition this weekend.
Over 100 firefighters from across southern Ontario and Quebec took part in the event at the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre.
The St. Catharines fire department not only hosted the event but also took home the most medals.
It was the first time St. Catharines had hosted the event.
Phenomenal wins at #Firefit2022 for the teams from @STCFireServices @firefighters_st GOLD & SILVER !!!! Congratulations to both teams in the relay events today. What a great finish to this event. pic.twitter.com/HdgjGkvpWx— St. Catharines Fire Services (@STCFireServices) June 26, 2022
-
NITM with Tim DenisNITM with Tim Denis GUESTS: Debbie Zimmermann - CEO Grape Growers of Ontario Glen McCann - Lawyer
-
Dr. HirjiDr. Hirji
-
VIEW FROM THE DRIVE THRU June 27VIEW FROM THE DRIVE THRU