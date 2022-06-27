iHeartRadio
St. Catharines hosts FireFit competition

St Catharines was host to the FireFit competition this weekend.

Over 100 firefighters from across southern Ontario and Quebec took part in the event at the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre.

The St. Catharines fire department not only hosted the event but also took home the most medals.

It was the first time St. Catharines had hosted the event.
 

