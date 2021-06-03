St. Catharines hosts free virtual mental health event for youth

St. Catharines will be hosting a free mental health event for young people as the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on minds.

Young people will be able to go to HopIn.com and enter a virtual venue on June 18th for the event called 'Youth Matters.'

They will be able to freely enter and leave virtual areas, join breakout rooms, and connect one-on-one with peers and presenters.

Paralympian Kevin Rempel will deliver a keynote address focused on resiliency.

Rempel was involved in a motorcross accident and told he would never walk again, but he defied the odds and went on to earn a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi games.

The St. Catharines Youth Collective is spearheading this event.

More information and tickets are available at bit.ly/STCYouthMatters.