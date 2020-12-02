St. Catharines hosts input session on Transportation Master Plan

The City of St. Catharines is collecting feedback on what keeps residents moving.

A Public Input Session is scheduled tomorrow (December 3rd) on the Transportation Master Plan.

Officials say the plan includes 'complete streets' allowing for freedom of movement for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, and public transit users.

Tomorrow's virtual meeting will be held from 7 p.m. - 8p.m. via the city's Youtube channel.

Citizens can also provide input through engagestc.ca/TMP.