St. Catharines increases fines for landowners that do not clean up property

It is going to be more costly for St. Catharines landowners that don't clean up their property.

City Council passing some changes to the waste by-law and long grass and weeds by-law at their meeting last night.

Landowners that do not clean up after a complaint will now be facing a $250 fine.

The second infraction will cost an extra $500.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik, "It really is about trying to tackle those properties where either that landlord just doesn't care to take care of the property or people have just become delinquent in their upkeep of the property and you have long weeds and waste so this new by-law is much more aggressive."

LISTEN TO MAYOR SENDZIK TALK ABOUT THE CHANGES WITH TIM DENIS

Sendzik adds that it will still be a complaint driven process, "We are still relying on our neighbourhood and neighbours to say look this has become a problem."

Under the new rules owners will now have five days to clean up any issues brought to them instead of the previous 14 days.

HERE IS THE LINK TO THE REPORT FROM COUNCIL