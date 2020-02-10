St. Catharines interim property tax bills sent out
St. Catharines residents can expect to get this year's first round of property tax bills in the mail very soon.
The first property tax payment for 2020 is due on Friday, February 28th at 4:30 p.m.
If payment is not received on time, even if the resident did not get a bill in the mail, a 1.25% charge will be applied on the first business day of each month.
Any resident who does not receive a bill should contact Citizens First at 905-688-5600 or by email at CitizensFirst@stcatharines.ca.
Payments can be made at most financial institutions, via the mail, or in person at City Hall.
Officials don't recommend sending cash through the mail.
