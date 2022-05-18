St. Catharines Jewelry store reopens after shooting
The St. Catharines jewelry store that was the site of a shooting last week has reopened.
In a Facebook post Karat Jewellers at the Fairview Mall say they cannot describe how grateful they feel with the support from the community.
The Jewelry store was the site of a shooting last week when two suspects robbed store.
Niagara police are still looking for two suspects that were seen fleeing the mall on a motorcycle.
Police say they fled the scene on a motorcycle headed on the QEW Toronto bound.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the NRP at (905) 688-4111 dial opt. 3, 1024208.
Photo of suspects wanted by Niagara Police.
