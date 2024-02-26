St. Catharines launches climate action survey

The City of St. Catharines has launched its first-ever climate action survey.

Officials say the online survey will be looking to collect more information on what community members are doing in their day-to-day lives that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The first Community Climate Action survey was launched today, and will be available until April 8th.

The City’s community wide goal is to be net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“Feedback from the Community Climate Action survey will provide valuable insight on the reasons and ways people are taking actions to be more environmentally friendly and act on climate change,” said Climate Change Adaptation Coordinator, Olivia Groff.

“Survey results will also provide information regarding improvements the City can make to assist residents.”

