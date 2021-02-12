St. Catharines launches contest to help local restaurants

The City of St. Catharines has launched a contest to help local restaurants.

The Economic Development and Tourism Services is hosting 'Taste the World in STC contest' between Feb. 12 to March 21 with two $500 prizes up for grabs.

“A lot of us are missing travel and this is a unique way our residents can get their travel fix by enjoying some top-notch food and supporting their local economy,” said Tourism Marketing Officer Karen Doyle, adding, “there’s a fun competitive aspect to this that we hope really engages the public, getting them out to sample and celebrate some of the international dishes and home-style favourites our local eateries lovingly prepare.”

The challenge will be hosted on the GooseChase App.

The app acts as a virtual scavenger hunt portal, allowing those who participate in the challenge, to log the meals they order and accumulate points.

If you want more info click here.