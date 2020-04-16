St. Catharines launches free program for residents 50+ to socialize safely

St. Catharines wants to see its older residents connect without putting them at risk.

The city is launching a new telephone-based program offering residents 50 years of age and older the opportunity to join a telephone-based social and educational programming.

It's free and registration is now open.

With the City’s Older Adult Centres closed and programming on hold until further notice, the City of St. Catharines is launching the phone program called 'Seniors’ Centre Without Walls.'

They will be able to connect on a toll-free call with up to 15 people, socializing and learning about a variety of topics, including local history, some interactive games and more, led by staff from the City’s Older Adult Centres and guest speakers.

Anyone wishing to participate in Seniors’ Centre Without Walls is asked to register by calling 905.688.5600, ext. 1554, or email sphelan@stcatharines.ca.