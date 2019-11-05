St. Catharines launches mentorship program for women interested in politics

A new joint initiative between the City of St. Catharines and the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce could inspire more women to dive into politics.

Under the new program dubbed 'Seat at the Table,' the city's three female councillors will embark on a six month mentorship journey with six women interested in stepping into the field.

Organizers are hoping to inspire all women, but particularly women from marginalized and under-represented populations such as Indigenous women and members of the LGBTQ2+ community.

Out of Niagara's 123 elected municipal representatives, only 27% are women.

The city has a goal of 30% female representation by 2021.

Applications for the Seat At The Table program will be open until 4 p.m. November 15th with the program starting next month.

St. Catharines residents must be at least 16 years old to apply.